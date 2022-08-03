Pranitha Subhash is a well-known actress in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries. Recently, she was trolled heavily by netizens after she shared a picture wherein she was seen performing a ritual married women often perform in the month of Ashada.

In the picture, the actress was seen performing the Bheemana Amavasya puja sitting at her husband Nitin Raju’s feet. While many netizens praised the actress for following her traditional customs, some netizens were offended over performing the ritual. One user tweeted, “All the men praising her. Why not men wash women’s feet and do the same? That is equality,” while another user wrote, “Just asking.. why u need to sit at ur husband feet… u both are equal…stop this patriarchy…” Now the actress has reacted to the criticism.

During a conversation with ETimes, Pranitha Subhash said, “Well, everything in life has two sides. But in this case, 90 percent of the people had a good word to say. The rest, I ignore. Just because I’m an actor and the field is known for its glamour, does not mean that I cannot follow a ritual that I have grown up watching and completely believe in. All my cousins, neighbours and friends have also done it. I did the puja last year too when I was newly married but hadn’t shared the picture then.”

“In fact, this isn’t new to me. I’ve always been a traditional girl at heart and love anything that has to do with values, rituals, and family at its core. Being homely is what I’ve always liked and so is living in a joint family. Besides my parents, I’ve also grown up being surrounded by aunts, grandmothers, and uncles and I like it that way. Sanatana dharma is a concept that is so beautiful and embraces one and all and I am a firm believer of that. One can be forward thinking and modern, but that does not mean one forgets one’s roots,” said Pranitha Subhash further.

Pranitha then also shared her views on the online debate over why it’s only the wife praying for a husband’s long life and not vice versa. She said that there’s no point in the debate as they pray for each other’s health and well-being.

