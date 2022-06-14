Actress Pranitha Subhash, who was recently blessed with a girl, has now penned an appreciation post for her mother, Jayashri, a gynaecologist by profession.

Taking to Instagram, Pranitha said, “Appreciation post for my mum Dr Jayashri… The best any girl could ask for would be a gynaecologist mom. But when a gynaecologist has to deal with her own daughter’s pregnancy, it’s very very tough emotionally because she knows of the various complications that can possibly happen.”

Pranitha Subhash wrote, “I remember this scene from ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ where Boman Irani talks about how his hands would shiver if he had to operate on his own daughter. Thank you mummy for making this a peaceful experience and it’s only now that I understand why she’s always running to the hospital at odd hours for her own patients because each patient’s responsibility is on the hands of her gynaec.”

Pranitha Subhash added, “It’s only now that I understand why she puts her profession ahead of her personal life, vacations or any family events.”

