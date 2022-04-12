Actress Pranitha Subhash, who has earmarked space for herself in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films with her fine performances, on Monday announced her pregnancy on the occasion of her husband’s 34th birthday.

Advertisement

Taking to Instagram, Pranitha posted a series of pictures of her husband and her celebrating the news.

Advertisement

She wrote, “For my husband’s 34th birthday, the angels above have a present for us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranitha Subhash 🧿 (@pranitha.insta)

Congratulatory messages began pouring in soon after. Several people congratulated the couple including Pony Prakash Raj, the wife of actor Prakash Raj, and producer Sashi, who owns the production house YNOT studios.

The actress wed businessman Nitin Raju at a simple ceremony that was held at her home on the outskirts of Bangalore in May 2021. The wedding was an intimate affair with only close family members and friends attending it.

Must Read: Beast: Companies Flooded With Leave Requests As Employees Want To Go Watch Thalapathy Vijay; Firms Announce Holiday!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube