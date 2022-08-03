South superstar Prabhas has risen to fame after starring in SS Rajamouli’s Magnum opus Baahubali and Baahubali 2. The two films were no less than a magical wand for the actor, as he since then enjoys a massive fan following all across the world.

His fan following is increasing day by day at an exponential rate and each one of them is super eager to get one glimpse of him. This love by fans can definitely be overwhelming and lovely, however at times they can even cross their limits. Such situations once took place with the Baahubali star. Read on to know more.

Back in 2019, Prabhas was busy working on his then-about-to-release film Saaho and was usually travelling for the same. Once while he was walking through the airport, a fangirl who was super excited to see him rushed toward him and requested a selfie. The actor who is usually known for his down-to-earth nature readily agreed and posed with her for a snap.

However, once the selfie was clicked, the fan who was super excited to meet Prabhas, jumped around him and playfully planted a slap on his cheek just to confirm what she experienced. This incident was recorded by a spectator and when it hit the internet it went viral in no time. The actor made quite some headlines after a fan slapped him on the cheeks. Many lauded the actor for being calm and understanding, while many also bashed the fan girl for losing her behaviour in the name of excitement.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by telugutiktokofficial (@telugutiktok_official)

Awww! This surely would have left the actor shocked.

What are your thoughts on Prabhas being slapped by one of his fans? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

