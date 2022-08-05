Sita Ramam created hype ever since the makers dropped the first look and after the release of the trailer, people became very much eager to watch the film. Now that the film has finally been released, everyone is praising the period drama, while showering their love on lead stars Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur. Although the film is getting all the love, unfortunately, the movie is already available to download for free on torrent websites. Scroll below to read more.

Written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film marks the Telugu film debut of Mrunal while the romantic movie also features Rashmika Mandanna and Sumanth. Earlier, Pooja Hegde was in talks for the female lead but things didn’t work out, on the other hand, makers even considered Raashi Khanna for Rashmika’s role but the Pushpa star was later finalised.

Sita Ramam, a period drama romantic film was made with a lot of effort. The makers didn’t leave a stone unturned to create this amazing film. However, soon after the film was released today, a few torrent websites leaked the Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur starrer in HD quality. As always, Tamilrockers, Movierulz along with Telegram groups were at the forefront to make the film available for free.

Although the leak of Sita Ramam will be a piece of good news for some, but it is the makers who will be affected more as the film won’t make a good collection at the box office which was expected by the team.

In the past, a few filmmakers with the help of the government tried banning such notorious sites, but somehow they come up with a proxy site.

Other than Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur starrer Sita Ramam, other releases that were leaked are Major, Heropanti 2, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa, JugJugg Jeeyo, Runway 34, Dhaakad, Runway 34, Top Gun Maverick, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Shamshera, Vikrant Rona and many more.

