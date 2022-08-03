Dulquer Salmaan – Mrunal Thakur‘s Sita Ramam is a prestigious film produced by Swapna Dutt under the banner of Swapna Cinema and presented by Vyjayanthi Movies. Rashmika Mandanna is playing a pivotal role. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the audience are having high expectations on this film. Hero Dulquer Salmaan spoke at a press conference on the occasion of the film’s release on August 5. Here are the excerpts from the interview.

You seem to be very busy with Sita Ramam promotions?

Yes, the response coming from the audience is not expected. Thanks for their love.

What was the major attraction of Sita Ramam when compared to your previous films?

Sita Ramam is a really original story. Really classic film and very rare. No such story has come any where in the world. I liked the screenplay very much. It will be beyond our imagination. What we saw in the trailer is very less, you have to experience it on the big screen

You said you will not do love stories anymore?

I think I should give them a break. I am getting older day by day. I have to do different mature roles. I prefer to make points that are fresh and original.

What is your favourite song in the album?

Vishal Chandrasekhar gave an amazing album. When you hear the story, you know that the music in the movie will be good. It was understood that the Kanunna Kalyanam song will be magical while shooting in Kashmir. All the songs are like a visual wonder. The background music is also amazing. Kanunna Kalyanam song is my favorite

Tell us about your association with Vyjayanthi Movies

Aswini Dutt and Swapna’s Vyjayanthi movies are like family to me. I like Aswini Dutt as a good person. He is my favorite person. Very positive. The love and affection shown by him are very great. They always ensure that the best will be chosen for me. Director Hanu has presented this story brilliantly.

Tells us about Sita

While reading a classic novel, we imagine some of the characters to be like this. When I heard the story of Sita Ramam, I imagined the role of Sita. When Mrunal came into this role, it seemed like an excellent choice. Seeing Mrunal on the sets, I felt that if she did not play the role of Sita, no one else could do it justice. It’s done very well. Off screen too, she is a happy and energetic person.

About Rashmika who plays a crucial role in the film

You will see a new Rashmika in the film. She never played a role like this before. Rashmika has great energy in Sita Ramam.

How did you receive the reception you got in Vizag and Vijayawada?

The love shown to me by the Telugu audience was a great surprise. Many days ago when I came to an event in Hyderabad, a few people told me they liked my movie Ustad Hotel. It was my second film. It was a great surprise that they connected with that film. Also, seeing my films on various OTT platforms, I felt happy that many people connected with a passion for films. During Mahanati, I injured my legs and could not attend the events. Now I am very happy to see the response coming to Sita Ramam promotions. I am grateful for the love fans showed on me at Vizag and Vijayawada Events. I did not expect that response. I am really lucky

There is a huge cast in Sita Ramam. Isn’t it?

Yes, famous actors from different industries like Telugu, Tamil, Bengali have been a part of it. The shooting was amazing. It is also a pleasure to act with Gautham Vasudev Menon for the second time.

What would have happened if not an actor?

It’s a disturbing thought for me too (laughs) I studied in business school. I have done MBA. Maybe an investor. My father is my role model. My duty is to make him proud. We talk about movies and stories at home. I tell my stories in single lines. I am a big fan of my father. He is my hero.

Do you have an idea to direct?

I am planning to do it but now there is no time. If a film comes from my direction, it will be different from the imagination of the audience.

