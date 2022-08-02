The teasers of Vyjayanthi Movies ‘Sita Ramam’, point to costumes that are subtle, complement the storyline, and reflect the old-world charm of the era in which the story unfolds. All this is thanks to Designer Sheetal Sharma who has designed for many films, including ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ in recent times. It was a call from the producer Swapna Dutt that set the ball rolling in February 2021, after which the director outlined his requirements, says Sheetal Sharma.

“Director Hanu was very clear on the thought process, he likes authenticity yet gives space to experiment, his vision was so clear. He wanted the old world charm and the lost beauty of 50s and 60s, so yes there was a lot of research as it’s also a story of a soldier, so he wanted the uniforms to look apt and correct. With the help of my team we started lining up the process, the costume design in Sita Ramam is extremely narrative based and even the colour pallet is purely through the narrative,” Sheetal recalls.

Period movies can be challenging from a costume designer’s point of view. But Sheetal stuck to authenticity for creating the perfect looks for Mrunal, Rashmika and Dulquer Salmaan.