Actress Sada, who was one of the top actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industries until a few years ago, on Wednesday lamented that the line between good and bad influence was thinning out and that some influencers/celebrities were stooping to any level to get views and likes.

Taking to Instagram to pen a post on the issue, Sada, who has been a part of superhits like Vikram-starrer ‘Anniyan’, Madhavan-starrer ‘Ethiree’ and late director Jeeva’s ‘Unnale Unnale’, said, “With social media booming like never before, with every second person choosing to be a Content Creator/Influencer, the line between good and bad influence is thinning out.

“Some influencers/celebs choose to stoop to any level to get views and likes. What they forget is they are giving out a wrong unethical message to the younger generations that are naive and mostly will follow them blindly.”

Calling the development “scary and an inappropriate use of the power of influence”, the actress said, “It’s disheartening to see morals, integrity, and wisdom all taking a back seat in this process.”

Urging influencers to influence their followers into becoming more empathetic human beings, Sada said, “In a world where you can be anything and choose to become an influencer, at least influence your followers to become a better and empathetic human. That’s what is lacking in today’s fast-moving world.”

“Leave this world with an influence that’ll be remembered for good even after you are gone,” the actress said.

