Karan Johar is known for stirring controversies on his show Koffee With Karan. The filmmaker is often seen diving deep into the actor’s personal life and sometimes even guests spill some secrets. There have been many instances in the show when celebs have addressed their link rumours and relationships. Similarly, when Tabu appeared on the infamous couch, the actress spoke about her alleged link-up with South superstar Nagarjuna.

In the 2007 episode of KWK the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress appeared on the show with Mira Nair, later the two were joined by Farah Khan. The episode was fun as they spoke about a lot of things from films, life and whatnot.

Coming back to the topic, in one of the segments, Koffee With Karan host Karan Johar asked Tabu about her relationship status but the actress assured him she was totally single. However, the filmmaker wasn’t able to digest the answer and later he asked, “So you’re totally single, all these alleged rumours about you with men who live in the southern part of the country not true?”

Reacting to Karan Johar’s query, Tabu said, “The south is a very big territory, you’ll have to tell me now, because there are many.” Karan then asked, “You’ve started going into Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, you want me to be that specific?” while the actress said, “See, I’ve done films in all languages… They always ask me questions from 15 years ago, so I don’t know how to answer that. What are you asking about? Nagarjuna?”

Karan was surprised by her answer while Andhadhun actress added, “This is the only rumour which is the constant in my life since I was 16 years old.” The filmmaker then inquired if the rumours about moving to Hyderabad were true, the actress said, “Not because of him. It’s because I made a house for myself there, and because I belong to Hyderabad. But this Nagarjuna story is very old, and it keeps coming back. The media wants to give the impression that boyfriends can come and go, but Nagarjuna remains.”

Tabu continued, “I don’t know what to say about it, except that he’s one of the closest people in my life, and he’s one of the most important relationships that I have. My relationship with him is very dear to me, and nothing can ever change or alter my relationship with him. I don’t have any label for it, and I can’t do anything about it.”

Karan Johar then suggests her to call it a ‘friendship’, but Tabu says, “It’s really really abused this term ‘friendship’.” Later during the Rapid Fire round, the host asks the actress to rate Nagarjuna on sex appeal, to this she gives 9 out of 10.

