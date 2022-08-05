Ram Gopal Varma’s film Satya starring Manoj Bajpayee, JD Chakravarthy, Urmila Matondkar, and Saurabh Shukla was released in 1998. The Bollywood crime drama, which was written by Anurag Kashyap with Saurabh Shukla, went on to become a cult classic in Indian cinema.

Now 23 years after the release, filmmaker Kashyap took to social media and shared an interesting anecdote from the film. He shared a video on Instagram and revealed how the word ‘chu**ya’ is not an abusive term, though it is commonly perceived as one.

Anurag Kashyap wrote, “Bahut bada sach (that is a major truth).. during the censor screening of SATYA I carried a Hindi dictionary to explain the same to the censor board that C****** is not a gaali.” He also shared a video made by News Laundry that claims the word is not an abusive term but simply means blockhead or dunce.

The video talks about Hindi Sabdsagar, published in Varanasi, and asserts that the dictionary does not hint at the word being vulgar, or abusive. Take a look at the video below:

For unversed, Ram Gopal Varma’s film Satya was shot in Mumbai on a budget of ₹2.5 crores. The film went on to become a commercial success at the box office and reportedly managed to earn nearly Rs 15 crore. Moreover, the film defined gangster films in Bollywood and paved the way for many other movies about Mumbai goons.

Interestingly Anurag Kashyap’s co-written film also gave Manoj Bajpayee his first national film award. The film inspired several sequels like Company (2002) and D (2005), and a direct sequel, Satya 2 (2013).

Anurag’s recent film AK Vs AK which was released on Netflix received a lot of positive reception from critics and the audience. He is now gearing up next release Dobaara starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead.

