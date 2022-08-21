Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Priya Ahuja Rajda On Balancing Being A Mother & An Actor: "...I Get Up At 5"

Priya Ahuja Rajda is popularly known for portraying the character of Rita Reporter in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Megha Tripathi in Chajje Chajje Ka Pyaar amongst others. The actress who’s a mother to one has been achieving heights in her career and has kept a perfect balance between her work and professional life while staying fit.

We got in touch with the actress to know how is that she maintains such a healthy lifestyle and manages to stay fit even after becoming a mother. Answering the same, Priya said, “Lot of mothers feel that they don’t get time but we have to manage our time. Also, I can understand that when the baby is up you are on your toes but I take time for myself before Ardas wakes up. I workout before that, I hit the gym at 5.45 as he wakes up at 7 and for that, I get up at 5. So I know it is difficult to do but once you push yourself then there is no looking back.”

Furthermore, Priya Ahuja Rajda added, “You have to take out time for yourself. Unfortunately after becoming mothers, we don’t prioritise ourselves but we should do it. If I’m not in the right state of mind, I can not take care of my baby and family. You can’t fill someone else when you are empty yourself. You need to take care of yourself. I try to take out some ME time,” the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress concluded.

