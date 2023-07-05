After Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the massive fanbase was eagerly waiting for another Farhan Akhtar movie that would speak profusely about girl friendship and more. Everything was also in place for Jee Le Zaraa, the three main leads – Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, the director himself, and the script, but it seems the project has hit its brakes before it could start.

Recently, reports have been rife that Priyanka has made an exit from the project, giving a reason for her Citadel 2’s schedule. And with her being gone from the project, there were speculations that Katrina was also planning to take a leave. Now, while that’s not true, it still seems the makers are planning to delay it. Scroll ahead to get to the scoop.

A close source to the production unit of Jee Le Zaraa told Hindustan Times, “Priyanka (Chopra) was not able to commit the dates to shoot in 2023 due to her Hollywood commitments, and she asked Farhan if they could shoot for Jee Le Zaraa next year. While Farhan was fine with it, Alia Bhatt is already committed to shooting for Ramayana and Baiju Bawra in 2024, so it didn’t work out. It’s true and a very unfortunate development that PC will no longer be able to do the film, but there’s no bad blood between her and the team.”

While talking about Katrina Kaif’s exit speculations, the insider further mentioned that she is still very much a part of the project and ‘hasn’t walked out’. She shares a beautiful bond with Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar after ZNMD and that she will never leave the project without any concrete reason.

But then, is Jee Le Zaraa shelved? Answering to that, the source mentioned in the same interview, “The worries around the film getting shelved are not relevant.” The insider further added when asked about the delays, “No one has kept it on the back-burner. As far as Priyanka’s replacement is concerned, there is no name in mind, and the makers will now start looking for options.”

Well, while we wait for the official update from the team, let us know who you would like to see in place of Priyanka Chopra to lead the cast, along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zaraa.

