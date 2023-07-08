1920: Horrors of the Heart earned 16.25 crores after being in theatres for 15 days. The horror drama surprised everyone with a good start (given the budget that it has been made) and while it collected most moolah in its opening weekend, the days to follow have further allowed the collections to more than double up ever since.

One thought that it would be a 6-day show since SatyaPrem Ki Katha had arrived on Thursday, but then the Krishna Bhatt-directed film managed to survive. Now in the current week, there is only Neeyat and 72 Hoorain as the new Hindi releases, and since both didn’t require a massive count of screens, it has been advantage 1920: Horrors of the Heart. The film has been allocated more shows this week compared to last, which will keep it in circulation until Tuesday before Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One arrives on Thursday.

In the second week, the Avika Gor starrer collected 3.50 crores at the box office. Now if the film manages to collect this much till the end of the run as well, then it would comfortably cross the 19 crores mark, which would be a good lifetime total for it.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

