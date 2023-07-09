SatyaPrem Ki Katha had very good growth on Saturday as 4.75 crores came in. On Friday, the film had seen 2.85 crores being accumulated at the box office so this is a superb jump in numbers. For the film to aim for that 65 crores number post the second weekend, it was required that the 4 crores mark is crossed on Saturday and that has happened now with a good margin.

The Sajid Nadiadwala production has settled down with its target audience base and its primarily youth which is patronising the movie. It was made while keeping family audiences in mind as well but then somehow that’s not the segment where the footfalls are coming from. Thankfully the Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer, it was the good fanbase of these stars that has lapped the film and that’s what’s bringing in the most numbers.

What’s required now is that the momentum continues into Sunday as well and at least 5.59 crores more come in. So far, the Sameer Vidwans directed romantic drama, SatyaPrem Ki Katha has collected 60.81 crores and that’s setting it up well to qualify as a decent commercial success once the lifetime crosses 75 crores mark, which should now happen soon.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

