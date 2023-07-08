Kartik Aaryan is among the most celebrated stars in the Hindi film industry. Throughout his illustrious career, the actor has proved his acting mettle and explored various genres. While the actor was already ruling hearts with the jolly being he is, after his high-grossing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he began to rule box office records as well. Following his immense fame, the SatyaPrem Ki Katha actor has reportedly bought a new house in Mumbai for a whopping price.

Kartik began his career in the film industry with Luv Ranjan’s buddy film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. His comic timing and the iconic monologue still live in his fans’ hearts rent-free. With time, he established a boy-next-door image with his romantic comedies but soon broke it by playing a journalist in the 2021 Netflix film Dhamaka.

The actor successfully carried forward Akshay Kumar’s legacy with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which ultimately became one of the highest grossing Hindi movie of 2022 and the biggest opener of his career. Seeing how Kartik Aaryan is flourishing in his career with a number of projects in the pipeline, a report by Moneycontrol says the actor has bought an apartment in Mumbai for Rs 17.50 crores.

The leading daily has claimed based on documents accessed from IndexTap.com. Another report claims that the documents showed a stamp duty of Rs 1.05 crores has already been paid on the deal. The documents registered were dated June 30, 2023, and the star’s alleged apartment is located in the Siddhi Vinayak Building, Presidency CHSL, Juhu, Mumbai. The apartment’s size is reportedly 1,916 square feet.

This comes as a huge milestone for the self-made star. On the work front, Kartik Aaryan recently starred alongside Kiara Advani in SatyaPrem Ki Katha, which received a lot of love from the audience. The movie is doing fairly well and has crossed Rs 83 crores worldwide.

