Shah Rukh Khan is one of the wittiest men in the world and his sense of humour is known by all. Be it his impromptu comebacks, quick one-liners or his burning sarcasm, they are always a hit. Even the ones taking the heat of his jokes are left impressed and speechless with him. That is why the actor is loved by his fans and the media both. He once demonstrated what it would be like if he acted like regular people (minus his smartmouth), and honestly, it was not so much fun.

The interviewer asked if he was purposely acting quiet and polite, and SRK quickly explained why he was behaving so – in his ultimate King Khan style! Scroll on to know what we’re talking about.

In a video shared by an Instagram page called SRKVibe2.0, the actor can be seen promoting his film, Dear Zindagi, along with his co-star Alia Bhatt and director Gauri Shinde. The interviewer asked, “New Shah Rukh, which is much more serious about what you’re saying. Normally, Shah Rukh is…you know…(a spontaneous sound), and there’s a witty one-liner that comes in. But you are giving very straight answers. Is that a conscious thing that you’re doing?” By ‘conscious thing’ the host probably meant that to promote the film that talks about mental health, Shah Rukh Khan was being silent and mature during interviews.

It took legit two seconds for Shah Rukh Khan to get back in his element and reply, “No, I’m not just been smoking what I normally smoke.” Gauri Shinde and the interviewer were left laughing, to which he said, “Tum dono aisa hass rahe ho jaise tum dono ka sense of humour 0/10 hai. And fir mujhe bol rahe ho, ‘Shah Rukh is not being fun on my show!’” while mimicking the host.

The interview further asked, “Your movie is coming in a kind of a really nice, sweet slice of life. Is that a typecasting or do you do this or is it because ‘I like to make this kind of movie’” SRK replied, “F*ck” and quickly explained, “Slice is called ‘faak’ in Hindi. So it’s faak of zindagi, yeah.”

Alia Bhatt could not help but giggle while Badshah innocently looked down and held back his laughter.

The reporter’s sense of humour might be a 0/10 for SRK but for us, the actor’s sass and sarcasm always gets a 10/10!

