Alia Bhatt is currently dominating the headlines in the entertainment field and how. She recently made her debut at the Met Gala 2023, which is one of the most significant fashion events of the year and made us proud with her impeccable appearance and style. Earlier today, Alia attended Global Sports Pickleball Championship and met a paparazzi’s mother, who she hugged and held hands with and video is now doing the rounds on social media, with netizens trolling the actress for making the gesture for the sake of the camera. Scroll below to watch the video.

Alia is one of the most successful and bankable actresses in Bollywood at the moment. She enjoys a massive fan following, with over 77 million followers on Instagram and often gives fans a sneak peek of her luxurious life there.

Earlier today, Alia Bhatt was spotted attending Global Sports Pickleball Championship donning a casual look, including a white t-shirt that she paired with a pair of denim and her signature nude no-makeup look.

Amid the same, a paparazzi brought his mother to meet the actress at the venue. And Alia Bhatt humbly met her, hugged her, and held her hands while talking to her, and the celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani shared a video of the same on his Instagram handle; take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The netizens are now apparently trolling her for getting rid of the old lady’s hands in the video, with one user commenting, “😂 nobody saw how she wanted that lady to unhold her hand”

Another user commented, “Yes yes, camera me record ho raha hai, don’t worry 😂😂”

A third commented, “Camera chalu hai waha inki acting chaalu hojati hai… Jaha inko nahi pata hota camera waha inke tevar dekhna.”

A fourth commented, “Alia ne hath chudva liya dhire dhire kisi ko dikhe naa thaki😂😂 camera ke samne acha ban ne ke liye.”

While one section on social media trolled Alia Bhatt for her gesture, the other applauded for her pure heart, with a user commenting, “The most down to earth actress ever ❤️❤️❤️”

Another commented, “Best girl ❤️❤️❤️”

A third commented, “She is so lovely, purest cutest human inside and outside😍😍😍”

What are your thoughts on Alia Bhatt’s latest appearance in the city getting a mixed reaction from her fans on social media? Tell us in the space below.

