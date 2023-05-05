Bollywood actresses have been breaking barriers and stereotypes in their portrayals on screen, and one such role that has gained a lot of traction in recent years is that of a fierce cop. These actresses have proven that they can deliver performances that are as powerful and impactful as their male counterparts.

Here is a list of some Bollywood actresses who shattered stereotypes and played the role of a fierce cop:

Advertisement

Sonakshi Sinha in Dahaad:

Advertisement

For her OTT debut in Dahaad Sonakshi plays a fearless and invincible cop who takes on the bad guys with ease. Sonakshi who is known for her unapologetically real and no-nonsense attitude is the perfect fit for playing the role of a fierce cop. Sinha’s portrayal of a strong-willed cop who stands up against injustice is both inspiring and empowering. Fans have loved Sonakshi’s fierce avatar and this refreshing new look.

Priyanka Chopra in Jai Gangaajal:

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood, and her role as a police officer in Jai Gangaajal is proof of that. In the film, she plays the role of a tough and no-nonsense cop who takes on corrupt politicians and powerful criminals. Priyanka’s powerful performance in the film earned her critical acclaim

Tabu in Drishyam :

In the movie Drishyam, Tabu played the role of a leading lady cop who is both gritty and determined. Tabu’s portrayal of a cop in authority was a refreshing change from the usual portrayal of cops in Bollywood movies. She was complimented for playing her character and conveying emotion through her expressions and body language despite entering the scene mid-scene.Tabu’s portrayal of a female police officer was the most intense and iconic. She even went on to play a police officer in Kuttey and Bhola.

Rani Mukerji in Mardaani :

Rani Mukerji’s portrayal of a tough-as-nails cop in the Mardaani franchise has been nothing short of spectacular. Her performance in the movies has been praised for its authenticity and grit, and she has become a role model for young girls who aspire to make a difference in the world.

Must Read: Oscar Winner Guneet Monga’s ‘Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery’ Trailer Out! Rajpal Yadav To Tickle Your Funnybones While Sanya Malhotra Turns A Cop

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News