There was a good rise in numbers for Neeyat on Saturday as 1.62 crores came in. The film had brought in 1.02 crores on Friday so from %age growth perspective it has moved up by 60%. Anything in the upwards of 1.50 crores was a bare minimum requirement as that would have set the stage for a Sunday of 2 crores, and now that will happen for sure.

Typically, Sundays show some kind of jump as well when collections grow like these from Friday to Sunday, so there is a possibility that 2.25 crores mark is hit as well. The movie is primarily playing at the multiplexes and there too it’s the urban centres where most numbers are coming in. The Vidya Balan led ensemble affair is as it is not for the interiors and the smaller centres so it has relatively limited avenues for theatrical viewing. From that perspective, all it needs now is to sustain after further growth on Sunday.

Currently, the Vidya Balan starrer film stands at 2.64 crores and it would be aiming to amass 5 crores by the time the weekend is through.

It’s going to be a wait and watch from here on for the Anu Menon directed murder mystery cum suspense drama and hopefully the trending will stay on to be positive.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

