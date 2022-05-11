Neeyat: Vidya Balan Begins Shooting For Anu Menon Directorial In The UK

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan’s next movie, suspense thriller titled ‘Neeyat’, went on floors in the U.K. on Tuesday.

The film, an Amazon Prime Video co-production with Abundantia Entertainment, will see Vidya reuniting with her ‘Shakuntala Devi’ director Anu Menon.

Billed as a nail-biter, the official logline of ‘Neeyat’ reads: “When guests start dropping dead at exiled billionaire Ashish Kapoor’s birthday getaway, detective Mira Rao must unravel devious motives as the suspects are Kapoor’s close friends and family.”

‘Neeyat’ is directed by Anu Menon, who has also co-written the story with Advaita Kala and Girvani Dhyani. The screenplay is by Menon, Priya Venkataraman, Kala and Dhyani, and the dialogues by Kausar Munir.

The cast comprises Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Mita Vasishth, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli and Danesh Razvi.

