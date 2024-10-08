Devara is gradually slowing down at the Indian box office. It barely has 2 days to mint moolah before the Dussehra storm washes it away. With the beginning of the second week, the collection in the Hindi belt has witnessed a dip. Scroll below for the latest update on day 11.

There was immense hype surrounding this action drama, marking Jr NTR’s return after RRR (2022). It scored the second-highest pre-sales of 2024, leaving behind Guntur Kaaram, Stree 2, and The GOAT, among others. After an impressive opening weekend, the weekdays began to suffer due to the mixed word-of-mouth. It may soon wrap its theatrical run at the ticket windows.

Hindi Box Office Collection Day 11

As per the estimates, Devara Hindi has made a box office collection of 1.35 crores on day 11. It witnessed a fall of a significant 67% compared to 4.20 crores earned on the second Sunday. The overall total after the second Monday now comes to 59.82 crores.

There’s not much to worry about, as Devara is already a success in the Hindi language. The makers spent a budget of 40 crores and have already made returns of 19.82 crores. When converted to profit percentage, that’s about 49.55%.

The Dussehra storm is incoming!

Multiple exciting movies are coming to the theatres on the occasion of Dussehra. To begin with, Amitabh Bachchan is making his Tamil debut with Vettaiyan, which stars Rajinikanth in the leading role. The presence of Big B is going to attract footfall from the Hindi belt.

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina are also coming up with Jigra, along with Rajkummar Rao & Tripti Dimri’s comedy-drama, Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

All in all, there is a chance that Devara will be out of the Hindi theatres sooner than one thought.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

