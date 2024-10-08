Christmas will cheer the Indian audience as Ram Charan and Kiara Advani bless fans with Game Changer. The excitement is at its peak, not just in India but also in overseas markets. The breakeven target of political action drama in North America has just been revealed. It wouldn’t be an easy feat to achieve. Scroll below as we decode the box office game!

Game Changer is slated to hit theatres on December 20, 2024, but there are numerous speculations regarding its delay. There are reports that director S Shankar may be eyeing a Sankranti 2025 release. So far, there remains no official confirmation.

Game Changer in North America

As per the latest box office update, Game Changer needs around 38 crores gross ($4.5 million) in North America to reach the breakeven stage. It is to be noted that Ram Charan has previously delivered RRR alongside Jr NTR, which is the third highest-grossing Telugu film in the international circuit. High hopes are pinned, and the milestone is likely to be unlocked!

Set to achieve a bigger milestone!

If the film achieves that mark, it will add another feather to its cap. With 38 crores+ earnings, Game Changer will become the 8th highest-grossing Telugu film in North America. It will surpass Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (30.10 crores), Rangasthalam (29.30 crores), and Bharath Ane Nenu (28.45 crores) in the process.

In order to enter the top 5, Game Changer will have to surpass Baahubali, which raked in 70.50 crores in the USA/ Canada market.

More about Game Changer

Sri Venkateswara Creations has produced the film, which also features Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Kiara Advani, Srikanth, Jayaram, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sunil, Samuthirakani and Nassar. It is Ram Charan’s 15th film as a leading actor. Hence, the film was tentatively titled RC15. The actor will be seen in a dual role.

