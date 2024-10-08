The Greatest Of All Time has almost concluded its theatrical run in domestic and overseas markets. Thalapathy Vijay starrer made a fantastic opening but the mixed word-of-mouth gradually took over and spoiled the party. It has been brutally rejected in the Telugu states. The GOAT is far from the breakeven stage. Scroll below as we break down the box office numbers!

The Greatest Of All Time was released in theatres on September 5, 2024. It marks Vijay’s penultimate film before he bids goodbye to acting and enters his political career. It witnessed a lukewarm response in Telugu states, which led to an unexpected fall in occupancies right from the release day.

The GOAT Box Office Collection in Telugu

The Greatest Of All Time has concluded its run in the Telugu states at 13 crores gross. This is another big failure for Thalapathy Vijay, who has previously witnessed a disappointment with Beast, which raked in only 12 crores gross in the region.

Fails to breakeven in Telugu

The action-thriller needed to earn 40 crores in total to reach the breakeven stage. But it could barely recover 32% of its target. The GOAT is officially a disaster in Telugu.

Needs 136% higher earnings to enter top 10 Tamil films in Telugu

The Greatest Of All Time would have needed at least 31 crores in its kitty to beat Vikram (30.80 crores gross) to enter the top 10 Tamil grossers in the Telugu market. Considering the box office collection of 13 crores, Thalapathy Vijay starrer needs 136% higher earnings to achieve the milestone, which is now impossible.

Take a look at the top 10 Tamil grossers in Telugu below:

2.0: 95 crores Jailer: 88 crores Enthiran: 65 crores I: 54 crores Leo: 45 crores Sir: 43 crores Kabali: 39 crores Kanchana 3: 36.80 crores Kanchana 2: 32 crores Vikram: 31.80 crores

