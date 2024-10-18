Navra Maza Navsacha 2, starring Sachin Pilgaonkar, Swapnil Joshi, Supriya Pilgaonkar, and Hemal Ingle in key roles, completed a theatrical run of four weeks yesterday and has already emerged as a big winner at the Indian box office. Now, it has entered the final leg of its theatrical run, and in a week or so, it will wrap up its run. Here’s the 28-day collection report!

Helmed by Sachin Pilgaonkar, the Navra Maza Navsacha sequel performed brilliantly despite mixed reviews from critics. It worked mainly because of the nostalgia factor, with several Marathi veteran actors, such as Ashok Saraf, Nirmiti Sawant, and others, coming together. Watching all these actors together on the big screen after so many years was no less than a treat, and as a result, the film attracted the audience to theatres for four straight weeks.

According to the latest collection update, Navra Maza Navsacha 2 amassed a net collection of 20.50 crores at the Indian box office in 28 days. This is a solid total considering the film’s reported budget of just 8 crores. For those who don’t know, the predecessor did a business of 4.70 crores back in 2005. So, as compared to it, the sequel made over four times higher numbers.

From here, Navra Maza Navsacha 2 won’t cover much of a distance as daily collection has close to 1 lakh. It seems that the film will wrap up its theatrical below 21 crores net.

Meanwhile, against a reported budget of 8 crores, the film has earned 20.50 crores. So, it is enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 12.50 crores. Calculated further, it equals 156.25% returns.

