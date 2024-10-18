Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri were the talk of the town. The duo has recently delivered successes with Stree 2 and Animal, respectively. Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video was expected to be another feather added to their cap. Unfortunately, that did not happen, as the film is close to ending its theatrical run. Scroll below for early estimates of day 8.

The comedy-drama revolves around a couple who tape their first night after marriage. Things get troublesome after the CD gets stolen. Now, whether or not they will be able to save themselves from embarrassment is to be seen. Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri play the leading pair in the film, which arrived in theatres on October 11, 2024.

Box Office Collection Day 8 Early Trends

As per the early trends flowing in, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has made box office collection in the range of 1.30-1.45 crores on Friday. This is a further dip of 23-14% compared to 1.70 crores earned on the day 7. The comedy-drama is crashing, and it looks like there is no revival from here. The upcoming weekend is the last hope!

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown below:

Day 1: 5.71 crores

Day 2: 7.06 crores

Day 3: 6.40 crores

Day 4: 2.40 crores

Day 5: 2.15 crores

Day 6: 1.87 crores

Day 7: 1.70 crores

Day 8: 1.30-1.45 crores (estimates)

The overall box office collection after five days will land somewhere between 28.59-28.74 crores.

Budget vs Collection

The exact budget is yet to be revealed, but as per various sources, the film is made on an estimated budget of 30 crores. This means, Raaj Shaandilyaa‘s directorial may not have lived upto the expectations, but it may have some chances of ending up its theatrical run, reviving a huge chunk of its budget. So far, it has recovered 93% of its cost.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

