Viswam, starring Gopichand and Kavya Thapar, has wrapped up its opening week at the Indian box office, and honestly, the performance wasn’t up to the mark. With no major releases from Tollywood, this film was expected to rake in wonders at ticket windows, but the audience isn’t in the mood to make it shine. As a result, it is now far away from recovering the budget. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 7 days!

Helmed by Sreenu Vaitla, the Tollywood entertainer was released in theatres on October 11. Upon its release, the film opened to mixed reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, the reactions haven’t been in complete favor and it is witnessing mixed word-of-mouth. Due to this, the film failed to create a winning momentum for itself.

Viswam started its journey by earning 1.50 crores. Due to mixed reactions from the audience, it didn’t earn much during the opening week and ended its 7-day theatrical run at 8.62 crores at the Indian box office. A score of around 15 crores or more would have been decent, giving the film a scope to emerge victorious in the domestic market.

For the unversed, Viswam is reportedly made on a budget of 24 crores. So, to enter the safe zone, the film needs to earn at least 24 crores net at the Indian box office. So, it needs 15.38 crores more to be safe, but considering the low collections, which are much below the 1 crore mark on a daily basis, it seems that the film might not recover the cost.

In the absence of any major Tollywood releases, it’ll be interesting to see how far the Gopichand starrer goes in its domestic ride.

