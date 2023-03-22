Kavya Thapar who is currently the talk of the town for the web series Farzi, has wowed us with yet another smashing look. Actress Kavya Thapar appeared recently in an extravagantly beautiful dress. With a strapless sweetheart neck, the dress accentuates her best features bringing out a stunning look.

Her nude yet glowy makeup ties up the attire perfectly and adds to her charismatic style. She looks perfect and doesn’t need accessories to elevate her attire as her makeup does it. With natural lips and bright eyes, her makeup is outstanding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Middle Class Love actress, Kavya Thapar has been winning the hearts of her fans over the time with her amazing performances and she is known not only for her acting but also for her sizzling looks. Kavya has been on a roll with her portrayal of different characters with ease and is making the news as an up and coming talent not be missed.

Check Post by Kavya Thapar below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L’utopia Magazine (@lutopiamagazine)

The caption of the post also read, “I don’t think I can be biased when it comes to my work. Every project I take up I believe in 100% and it’s like my baby.”

Kavya Thapar also received quite a huge response from critics and the who’s who of the industry for her portrayal in CAT alongside Randeep Hooda and is on her way to achieving success in the Entertainment Industry.

Must Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Forget Rubina Dilaik Or Shivangi Joshi’s 15 Lakhs Per Episode Because Jannat Zubair Is The Highest-Paid Contestant With This Whopping Salary – Check Out The Top 5!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News