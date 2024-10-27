We’re now just 5 days away from the grand arrival of Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again. Backed by the popularity of the franchise, the film is expected to rake in big numbers in the overseas market, considering the excitement among the Indian diaspora. As compared to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, Ajay hasn’t been a big crowd puller outside India, but still, given the iconic status of Singham’s character, his upcoming biggie is finding decent traction at the USA box office. Keep reading for a detailed advance booking report of day 1!

Both Ajay and Rohit Shetty are returning after setbacks like Maidaan and Cirkus, respectively. Still, there’s positivity around their upcoming film, as the duo has hardly delivered a flop together. Also, the season of Diwali is favorable for the duo, and their upcoming biggie, too, is expected to set cash registers ringing despite a high-voltage clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

In overseas, the advance booking has begun in selected places, and so far, the response has been decent. As per the data of yesterday (October 26) night, Singham Again sold over 2,200 tickets in the USA for day 1, which equals a sum of around $33,000 at the box office. It includes a sale from around 298 locations and a show count of around 700.

Currently, Regal Theatres are leading the ticket sales by selling around 880 tickets in over 250 shows. It is followed by AMC Theatres and Cinemark Theatres. Among the states, California is leading the race by grossing around $6,000. It is followed by New Jersey and Texas, with a gross of over $4,500 each.

Meanwhile, the advance booking in India is expected to see a clear picture by tonight as the screen sharing between Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is yet to be sorted. Both these biggies are expected to rake in big numbers at the Indian box office through day 1 advance booking.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Venom: The Last Dance Box Office (China): Beats Aquaman 2’s $9M+ To Register Biggest Saturday For Comic Book Movies Post-COVID!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News