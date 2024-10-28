The Dhruva Sarja starrer Martin was touted as one of the most expensive movies in the Kannada film industry. Rumored to be mounted at a massive scale of almost 100 crore, expectations were high for this one. Not only has it gloriously failed to live up to the box office expectations, but it has also been dismissed by the critics and the masses.

Martin Box Office Day 17

On its 17th day, the day-wise collections of the Dhruva Sarja starrer remained stagnant. The 17th and the 16th-day collections came to 0.04 crore, showing no growth. The India net collections now come to 21.81 crore. At the same time, the gross collections come to 25.73 crore. By the looks of its disastrous box office performance, it looks like the movie might end its underwhelming theatrical run below the 30 crore milestone. Being mounted at 100 crore, these numbers are nothing less than a disaster.

The movie is also being subjected to an excessive negative word of mouth which is doing it more harm. It has begun a meme fest on social media for all the wrong reasons. The critics and the masses have also slammed the direction and the overall execution of the movie, barring Dhruva Sarja’s screen presence. Apart from this, the makers also got embroiled in a fiasco recently. Many YouTubers and film critics alleged that the makers of the actioner made them remove their honest reviews for the movie. This did not go down well with the fans, who criticized the makers of the film for not being able to handle the criticism well.

About The Movie

Apart from Dhruv Sarja, Martin also stars Anveshi Jain, Vaibhavi Shandilya, Nikitin Dheer, Achyuth Kumar, and Sukrutha Wagle. The movie has been directed by AP Arjun. While the music has been composed by Ravi Basrur and Mani Sharma.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

