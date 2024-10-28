Kartik Aaryan took over the legacy of Akshay Kumar and surpassed our expectations with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The threequel is soon coming to theatres, and anticipation is sky-high. The excitement isn’t only restricted to India but also the Australian markets, which are showing impressive growth as the release date approaches. Scroll below for the latest Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 pre-sales update!

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the threequel will arrive in theatres worldwide on November 1, 2024. The comedy-horror flick features Triptii Dimri as the leading lady, who is currently India’s national crush. Vidya Balan is also reprising her iconic role as Manjulika, and Madhuri Dixit is joining her to double the trouble. The concept looks fresh, and the promotions are in full swing.

Pre-Sales in Australia

As per Nishit Shaw, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 registered pre-sales of 7.09 lacs (A$12.8K) in Australia as of October 27, 2024. This is an impressive increase of 195% compared to the advance booking of 2.4 lacs (A$4.4K) on October 25. Around 584 tickets have been sold from 68 shows at the HYOTS Cinemas in Australia.

The current trends hint at a good opening at the Australian box office. With four more days until the big release, the figures will only get bigger and better!

BB3 vs Stree 2 vs Singham Again

Stree 2 made a fantastic opening of A$90K and set a huge benchmark for Bollywood films in 2024. Kartik Aaryan starrer will have to pace faster to unlock that milestone. Given the current situation, it may not be able to beat Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor’s day 1 collection.

On the other hand, Ajay Devgn led Singham Again has taken a massive lead. It has registered advance booking sales of 9.80 lacs (A$17.68K) already and is witnessing a stronger trend than Stree 2 at this point.

