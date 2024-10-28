The countdown has begun for Singham Again, which is set to arrive on the big screens this Diwali. Starring Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles, the cop drama is showing promising signs of growth in Australia. The advance booking is trending better than Stree 2. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the Avengers of Cop universe will be released in theatres worldwide on November 1, 2024. Ajay Devgn will reprise his iconic lead role as Bajirao for the third time after Singham (2011) and Singham Returns (2014). The pre-release buzz is decent so far and is expected to boost in the next few days.

Pre-Sales in Australia

Singham Again has witnessed a 54% boost in advance booking sales in the last 24 hours. From 6.38 lacs (A$11.5K) on Sunday, the pre-sales have surged to 9.80 lacs (A$17.68K). As per Nishit Shaw, around 804 tickets have been sold from 69 shows at HOYTS Cinemas in Australia.

The current trend is much better than what Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor led Stree 2 was witnessing at this point. It looks like Singham Again is sure to clock A$100K+ on its opening day. For reference, the horror-comedy flick scored A$90K on day 1 in Australia. It is now to be seen how many more records Ajay Devgn starrer breaks at the worldwide box office.

There are 4 more days to the big release, and hopefully, the bookings will witness a major jump during this crucial phase.

Better than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik Aaryan led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 remains decent but much below Singham Again. It had clocked in pre-sales of 2.4 lacs at the Australian box office as of October 25, 2024. The cop drama has taken a clear lead, but only word-of-mouth will eventually decide which biggie will ultimately dominate the theatre screens.

