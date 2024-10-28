The countdown has begun, and hearts are racing fast as Singham Again is close to its release date. Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are collaborating on their eleventh film, and a big box office dhamaka is expected! Advance bookings have now commenced in limited markets. Scroll below to learn how the cop film is faring so far.

Singham Again will be released in theatres worldwide on November 1, 2024. There remained a bit of confusion around when Laxmi Pooja will be celebrated nationwide, as it could impact footfalls. But the main festivities will be celebrated on October 31st, leaving a clear pathway for the threequel to enjoy a massive opening day.

Advance Booking Collection Day 1

As of 10 AM today, Singham Again has made advance booking sales of 1.38 lacs (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day. Pre-sales have commenced only in limited arenas, and the response is favorable. Madhya Pradesh leads with a 49% contribution, raking in over 67K alone. Gujarat (29.8K) and Maharashtra (25.3K) are among the other Top 3 performing markets.

Around 723 tickets have been sold across 96 shows across seven circuits. Advance booking for Singham Again has also commenced in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Chattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu.

Box Office clash against Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Singham Again is a commercial potboiler and has all the reasons to attract footfalls to the ticket windows. It’s a starry affair with the inclusion of Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor, along with ‘Simmba’ Ranveer Singh and ‘Sooryavanshi’ Akshay Kumar.

Touted to be the Avengers of Cop universe, the only roadblock is the clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan starrer is enjoying massive hype all across. Audiences will get divided on the opening day, which could impact the box office collections.

