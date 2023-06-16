Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed all proceedings in a case against popular upcoming actor Unni Mukundan, filed by a woman for outraging her modesty.

The Court gave the directive after hearing the counsel of the actor who said that the case has been settled.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Incidentally, last month Unni Mukundan suffered a rude jolt when Kerala High Court directed the trial in the case to go forward.

The actor was alleged by a woman, who said that the actor had tried to molest her when she went to the actor’s residence in Edappally, Kochi, to discuss a screenplay.

But on Thursday, in what came as a relief, the very same Court, after hearing the counsel of Unni Mukundan, directed to stay all proceedings.

Let us know what do you think about Unni Mukundan. For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi for updates and your daily dose of entertainment.

Must Read: Adipurush Negative Review Leads To Prabhas Fans Beating Up A Guy Comparing The Film’s VFX To PlayStation, Netizens Say “Mad Fans Can’t Take Criticism”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News