Prabhas is one of the highest-paid stars in Indian Cinema right now. The actor recently broke the internet when it was reported that he is charging a whopping 150 crores for his films. The actor is undoubtedly the first Pan-India star who dominated the scene globally. Indian Film Industry has seen pan-India stars in Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan before, but Prabhas dominated with numbers making him a pan-India Box Office superstar.

After him, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Yash followed the way and turned into global superstars with humongous Box Office success. But it was the Baahubali actor who paved the way. But do you know how much he usually charged for his films before the Baahubali era?

In an interview, Prabhas confessed that his first remuneration was around 4 lakhs for his debut film, which was Eeswar, in 2002. The actor kept struggling, one film at a time, until he was paid a sum of around 25 crores for SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali. However, the amount was for both the films – Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. But his growth from his first film to his current film is 374900 %! Too much math? Scroll down as we decode this tough figure for you, one film at a time!

After the films earned over 1000 crores at the Box Office, it was reported that Prabhas also hiked his fee. It was reported that after Baahubali 2 in 2017, the actor reportedly charged 100 crores for Saaho starring Shraddha Kapoor. The film was an action thriller written and directed by Sujeeth. The actor never confirmed hiking his fee to 100 crores, but he addressed his remuneration for Saaho in an interview with Mumbai Mirror and said, “Bahubali has set the bar high, but Saaho was a Rs 250 crore film, so I knew I couldn’t charge my usual remuneration. I started out with a 20 percent cut. Then, the film went slightly over, and though my friends were ready to pay up, I couldn’t take their money knowing they were putting in so much without thinking of what they’d earn.”

After Saaho, the actor starred in Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde. He charged his usual 100 crores for the film, but a report in Filmibeat suggests that he took a pay cut after the film tanked. As quoted by the website, “Apparently, Prabhas, who was paid a whopping Rs 100 Crore for his role in the entertainer, has returned half of his remuneration in a bid to help the makers who have incurred huge losses, owing to the film’s massive failure at the box office.”

Despite Radhe Shyam tanking at the Box Office, Prabhas’ salary for Adipurush remained the same. He charged 100 crores for the film. However, later it was reported last year that he hiked his fee to 120 crores and now the latest reports say that his fee hiked up to 150 crores making Adipurush a 700 crore film!

From 4 lakh to 150 crores! Now that is how one should define success. While Prabhas dedicated his five years to Baahubali for 25 crores, his salary jumped by 500 percent in Adipurush, making him one of the highest-paid stars of Indian Cinema.

If reports are to be believed, he is working on the slab for Ashwin Nag’s Project K and Sandeep Reddy’s Spirit. Salaar is the only film where he has decided to take a profit cut. He has been paid 100 crores for the film while he would take 10 percent of the profit. However, due to budget constraints, he has slashed his fee for his upcoming Telugu film Raja Deluxe.

