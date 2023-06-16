Adipurush is one of this year’s biggest releases and stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. Directed by Om Raut, the film was released today and is expected to be significant at the box office, and fans are going gaga over it. An astrologer close to a publication has depicted the future of the film, and Prabhas’ Rahu and Ketu’s placement in the chart might affect the success at the box office. The astrologer also compared it with Baahubali and scroll below to read the scoop.

Last year, Prabhas was seen in ‘Radhe Shyam’, which also starred Pooja Hegde in a pivotal role, and the film didn’t perform well at the box office. Now talking about Adipurush, the makers haven’t left any stone unturned in the promotions of this biggie, and let’s see how fans like the film!

An astrologer, Pandit Jagannath Guruji, has predicted Adipurush’s success in a conversation with Bollywood Bubble. He said, “Simply banking on star power is no longer sufficient for success. Despite its favourable release date, Adipurush may not achieve the same level of success as Baahubali. This is partly due to Prabhas’ horoscope and the unfavourable positioning of Rahu and Ketu, which may impact his fortunes.”

However, Pandit Ji added that Adipurush is expected to have a decent run at the box office; well, time will tell. Prabhas’ last two releases – Saaho and Radhe Shyam, couldn’t perform well at the box office, and 2024 and 2025 are crucial for him in terms of his career.

What are your thoughts on the astrologer predicting Adipurush’s future at the box office and Prabhas’ planetary position in his birth chart affecting his career? Tell us in the space below.

