Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is a prominent Indian actress who has significantly impacted the Hindi film industry. She is known for her versatile acting skills and outspoken nature. She has emerged as one of the most celebrated and influential figures in Indian cinema.

Ranaut is also known for fearlessly expressing her opinions on various social and political issues, often becoming a voice for change. She also made headlines for her alleged affairs with Bollywood stars. She has opened up about her plans for marriage and having a family.

In a recent conversation with the news agency ANI, Kangana Ranaut said, “There’s a time for everything, and if that time has to come in my life, then it will come. I do want to get married and have my own family… but, at the right time, it will happen.”

Previously, Kangana Ranaut also spoke about her marriage plans during a conversation with Siddharth Kannan. When asked if she is like ‘Dhaakad’ (tomboyish) in real life, the actress replied, “That’s not how it is, come on. Who will I beat up in real life? I am unable to get married because of people like you spreading these rumours.”

Kangana is currently engaged with promoting Tiku Weds Sheru, her upcoming film. On June 23, Prime Video will start streaming the Sai Kabir Srivastav-directed film, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles.

In the upcoming historical drama Emergency, she will play the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Emergency is her first film directed by herself. Significant parts are also played by Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair, Shreyas Talpade, and Anupam Kher in the film.

Additionally, Kangana Ranaut will appear in Chandramukhi 2, directed by P Vasu. The movie is the follow-up to the wildly popular Tamil horror comedy Chandramukhi, in which Rajinikanth and Jyothika appeared as the leads. Kangana will play a dancer in the king’s court who is renowned for her beauty and dance prowess in Chandramukhi 2.

