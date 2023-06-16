Recently Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were seen making a fashion splash at the airport. Katrina and Alia have shared a close friendship in the past. The two actresses, who have often seen going away for a getaway, had even appeared on Neha Dhupia’s chat show BFFs With Vogue Season 2 where they displayed great chemistry. Later, it was reported that their friendship hit rock bottom after Alia began dating Katrina’s ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

After breaking up with RK, Katrina was rumoured to be dating Vicky Kaushal. The couple got married in December 2021. While Alia tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022. Now more than a year later, the trio was seen chilling in a lounge at a Mumbai airport.

For their airport look, Alia Bhatt sported a yellow multi-colour crochet top which he paired with baggy jeans looking hot Mama. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, were seen Twinning in black. After entering the airport, the trio was see chilling and having at chit-chat. However, soon after the video surfaced, netizens began their field job and made the wildest assumptions what all they could possibly be talking about.

Commenting on the video a user wrote, "Ranbeer ki shikayat kr rhi hogi," while another said, "Teno Ranbir Kapoor ke batain krte huye."

A third user wrote, “Who is shooting this video SK or RK usse kaho kabhi samne toh aaye.”

A fourth one said, “They are discussing- kahan kahan nachne gaane jana hain bhade main cheap.”

A firth one said, “Alia to Katrina tumhara zamana acha tha abhi toh har movie flop ho rhe hai. Vickey bhi flop sara bhi flop salmab bhi flop abb next mai.”

A sixth netizen commented, “Abe o vickky hi hai dono ka patchup n ho jay khi vickky ko dar hai isliye”

On the work front, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt are also expected to stay in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zara’ that will also star Priyanka Chopra Jonas alongside them.

