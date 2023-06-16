Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal Rashid Khan never misses a chance to attack Bollywood actors and filmmakers, and films. After bashing Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan left, right and centre and Deshrohi actor makes sure to target one or the other celebrity in his Tweets. Well, the latest one to get targeted by KRK is Vicky Kaushal.

The actor is currently in the news owing to his latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke which is slaying in the theatres and has garnered positive reviews since its release. Now speaking about its total collection, KRK called it a flop and named his 4 flops.

Taking to Twitter, KRK Tweeted, “These are last 4 flop films of Kallu Bhai! 1) Sardar Udham Singh! 2) Bhoot! 3) Govinda Naam Mera! 4) Zara Hatke Zara Bachke! It’s proof that he is a good supporting actor but not a solo star.” He went on to say that he thought he will become superstar after marrying Katrina Kaif.

“Vicky Kaushal thought that he will become a big super star after getting married with Katrina, while it’s not true at all. Nobody can become a super star because of super star wife. An actor can become super star only because of his own fan following,” KRK wrote in next Tweet.

Reacting to his Tweets, netizens trolled KRK as one said, “Kabhi aapna hall b bata diya kar how is as u actor,” while another said, “Kallu Bhai is lucky man. Superflop hote huye bhi Katrina ka pati hai.”

A third user wrote, “Is chomu ke paas khud ka kuch hai nahi… Khud kuch bana nahi pata… To bs dusro me kamiya nikalta rahta hai.”

“Aise publicly lakho logo ke samne kisi ko harass marna Shobha nahi deta tujhe woh bhi kisi ke colour ke upar tu toh hai hi gira hua kisi ki upar personal comment kyu karta hai teri maa ne tujhe yahi sikhaya hai kya? tere baccho ke bacche kalle paida hue toh bhi yahi kahega,” read fourth users comment.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on KRK’s controversial Tweets? Do let us know.

