Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is reaching new heights with each passing day. After recently crossing the 1000 crore mark at the Indian box office, the magnum opus has now achieved a milestone in footfalls. On its 17th day, the film has managed to cross 5 crore footfalls, which is a commendable feat to achieve, especially in the post-pandemic era. However, it’s currently in the second position and will soon grab the first spot. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Considering the pre-release buzz, the Pushpa sequel was always expected to perform extremely well, and now that it’s in theatres, it is living up to its hype. While it has already earned unheard numbers, the love and appreciation of the audience could also be seen through the total number of tickets sold by the magnum opus. It is standing next to Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 in terms of total admits in India.

Yesterday, Pushpa 2 crossed 5 crore footfalls at the Indian box office. This means that the film sold over 5 crore tickets in just 17 days. With this, it has become the second most-watched film in India (theatrically) post-COVID. The first spot is grabbed by KGF Chapter 2, with 5.10 crore footfalls. Very soon, it will be dethroning the Yash starrer.

As per Sacnilk, it has emerged as the second film from Tollywood after Baahubali 2 to enjoy 5 crore or more footfalls. As of now, Pushpa 2 has scored 3 crore+ footfalls with its Hindi-dubbed version. The Telugu version has scored 1.50 crore footfalls. Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions have contributed 50 lakh+ footfalls.

Meanwhile, on day 15, the Allu Arjun starrer became the second film in the history of Indian cinema to enter the 1000-crore club (net collection) at the Indian box office. Baahubali 2 was the first film to achieve the feat in 2017. It also became the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, surpassing Stree 2’s 627.50 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

