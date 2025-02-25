Preity Zinta, one of Bollywood’s most beloved actresses, is central to a financial controversy. Known for films like Dil Se, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Veer-Zaara, Zinta has often maintained a low profile outside the industry. However, recent allegations claimed that a ₹18 crore loan in her name was written off by the troubled New India Cooperative Bank Ltd., leading to widespread speculation.

The controversy arose after a Moneylife report highlighted alleged corruption within the bank, including mismanagement of corporate loans, many of which became non-performing assets (NPAs). The issue quickly escalated with ₹25 crore loans reportedly approved without informing branch managers.

In response to the claims, Zinta vehemently denied any wrongdoing, calling the reports “fake news” and setting the record straight about her financial dealings with the bank.

Preity Zinta says she has settled her overdraft with the bank a decade ago

Amid the growing controversy, Preity Zinta swiftly responded to allegations that a loan in her name had been written off without proper recovery procedures. Stating her legal team, she clarified that she had taken an overdraft facility from the New India Cooperative Bank over 12 years ago and fully repaid the amount over a decade ago.

In her official statement, Zinta said, as per News18: “More than 12 years ago, I had an overdraft facility with the New India Cooperative Bank. More than 10 years ago, I repaid in full the entire dues in respect of this overdraft facility, and the account stands closed.” Taking to social media, she further lashed out at those spreading misinformation, expressing shock that a political party or its representatives would indulge in such “vile gossip” for clickbait.

She wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “No, I operate my social media accounts myself, and shame on you for promoting FAKE NEWS! No one wrote off anything or any loan for me. I’m shocked that a political party or their representative is promoting fake news & indulging in vile gossip & click baits using my name & images. For the record, a loan was taken and FULLY PAID BACK – over 10 years ago. Hope this clarifies and helps so there are no misunderstandings in the future.” While the banking scandal continues to unfold, Preity Zinta has made it clear that she has no involvement in any loan write-off, putting the rumors to rest with her strong rebuttal.

