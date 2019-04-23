Avengers: Endgame To Have 24*7 Shows In India; Will The Khans & Other Stars Follow The Strategy?

We all know the craze for Avengers: Endgame is going through the roofs, but there is news coming in that might broke all the records for a movie in India. The advance booking of the film started last Saturday and it literally sold like hot cakes. Many missed out on booking the tickets but don’t worry, there’s another option.

According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, major multiplex chains have gotten permission to showcase the film 24*7all over the country. The usual night shows end by 1 AM but for Avengers: Endgame, the shows will continue post that too.

In the West, the event films have shows post-midnight but laws in India restrict the exhibitors from doing the same. Recently, we attended the 4.15am show of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray which was one of the earliest shows. But the scenario changes with Avengers: Endgame and it will be interesting to see whether Khans and other stars adopt a similar strategy with their biggies.

According to the source close to BH, “The permission came through today and we were informed of the same verbally. The permission, however, is given only for Avengers: Endgame. We are now sitting down to chalk the programming for these post-midnight shows. However, as of now, we are planning to have these shows only in A-tier cities and especially in IMAX and 4DX versions.”

One of their sources also added, “This will be a great move. It’s a win-win situation for all. A lot of moviegoers were disgruntled since they were eager to see Avengers: Endgame during the weekend but couldn’t book in time and the shows got sold out. Now they have one more chance. Despite the odd timings, these shows will have 100% occupancy out since the demand for the film is unprecedented.”

