Proving all the speculations true, Sunny Deol finally joined BJP today and was welcomed by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. Sunny Deol will contest elections from Gurdaspur constituency and the announcement was made two days after he met BJP president Amit Shah at Pune airport.

The actor took to Twitter and announced his entry. He wrote-

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

Sunny Deol Joins BJP. Twitterati Comes With Hilarious Memes And They Will Make You ROFL
Lok Sabha 2019: Twitter Erupts With Hilarious Memes Over Sunny Deol Joining BJP

“Thanks a lot @BJP4India @narendramodi ji @AmitShah ji @Ramlal ji @PiyushGoyal ji @nsitharaman ji @CaptAbhimanyu ji @amitmalviya ji for this warm welcome.”

During his speech, Sunny Deol said, “Like my father joined Atal Bihari Vajpayee, I have decided to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I want PM Modi for the next five years.”

Sunny’s entry in BJP made the Twitterati excited and people couldn’t stop themselves from relating his action star image with BJP’s star boy face. As soon as his entry in BJP was announced keywords, Sunny Deol and Gurdaspur started trending on Twitter.

Many Twitter users came up with hilarious jokes and memes and we have compiled some of them for you right here. Have a look at them and LOL-

Aren’t these really hilarious?

Do you support Sunny Deol’s idea of contesting elections? Do you think if he wins, it will be beneficial for society?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here