Lok Sabha 2019: Twitter Erupts With Hilarious Memes Over Sunny Deol Joining BJP

Proving all the speculations true, Sunny Deol finally joined BJP today and was welcomed by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. Sunny Deol will contest elections from Gurdaspur constituency and the announcement was made two days after he met BJP president Amit Shah at Pune airport.

The actor took to Twitter and announced his entry. He wrote-

“Thanks a lot @BJP4India @narendramodi ji @AmitShah ji @Ramlal ji @PiyushGoyal ji @nsitharaman ji @CaptAbhimanyu ji @amitmalviya ji for this warm welcome.”

During his speech, Sunny Deol said, “Like my father joined Atal Bihari Vajpayee, I have decided to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I want PM Modi for the next five years.”

Sunny’s entry in BJP made the Twitterati excited and people couldn’t stop themselves from relating his action star image with BJP’s star boy face. As soon as his entry in BJP was announced keywords, Sunny Deol and Gurdaspur started trending on Twitter.

Many Twitter users came up with hilarious jokes and memes and we have compiled some of them for you right here. Have a look at them and LOL-

Haath of Congress

Vs

Dhai Kilo Ka Haath of BJP. #SunnyDeol — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) April 23, 2019

How Sunny Deol will look at his political opponents #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/OKB3x8LTtc — Chowkidar TFI (@FrustIndian) April 23, 2019

Sunny Deol joins BJP

*twitter starts searching for his punch dialogues*#SunnyDeol — JAK (@krishnaJ_2) April 23, 2019

* #SunnyDeol joining BJP *

( Be scared Pakistan, be very scared 😭😂 ) pic.twitter.com/0cdB03a0TX — Meadow (@_Meadow__) April 23, 2019

Aren’t these really hilarious?

Do you support Sunny Deol’s idea of contesting elections? Do you think if he wins, it will be beneficial for society?

