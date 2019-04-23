Lok Sabha 2019: Twitter Erupts With Hilarious Memes Over Sunny Deol Joining BJP

Proving all the speculations true, Sunny Deol finally joined BJP today and was welcomed by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. Sunny Deol will contest elections from Gurdaspur constituency and the announcement was made two days after he met BJP president Amit Shah at Pune airport.
The actor took to Twitter and announced his entry. He wrote-
“Thanks a lot @BJP4India @narendramodi ji @AmitShah ji @Ramlal ji @PiyushGoyal ji @nsitharaman ji @CaptAbhimanyu ji @amitmalviya ji for this warm welcome.”
Thanks a lot @BJP4India @narendramodi ji @AmitShah ji @Ramlal ji @PiyushGoyal ji @nsitharaman ji @CaptAbhimanyu ji @amitmalviya ji for this warm welcome. pic.twitter.com/L5ey0OdmC2
— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) April 23, 2019
During his speech, Sunny Deol said, “Like my father joined Atal Bihari Vajpayee, I have decided to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I want PM Modi for the next five years.”
Sunny’s entry in BJP made the Twitterati excited and people couldn’t stop themselves from relating his action star image with BJP’s star boy face. As soon as his entry in BJP was announced keywords, Sunny Deol and Gurdaspur started trending on Twitter.
Many Twitter users came up with hilarious jokes and memes and we have compiled some of them for you right here. Have a look at them and LOL-
Imagine #SunnyDeol as India's next Home Minister pic.twitter.com/JuJ2V5YpJk
— Ravi Kant 🌏 रवि कांत (@LegalKant) April 23, 2019
Haath of Congress
Vs
Dhai Kilo Ka Haath of BJP. #SunnyDeol
— Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) April 23, 2019
How Sunny Deol will look at his political opponents #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/OKB3x8LTtc
— Chowkidar TFI (@FrustIndian) April 23, 2019
Sunny Deol joins BJP
*twitter starts searching for his punch dialogues*#SunnyDeol
— JAK (@krishnaJ_2) April 23, 2019
Series Of Events 😬😂🙏 #SunnyDeol #Phase3 #AayegaToModiHi pic.twitter.com/U6BQzDPGC6
— Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja_Real) April 23, 2019
BJP at next Ram Mandir hearing. #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/COdAWkwZjb
— Chandrakanth Gorak 🇮🇳 (@icgorak) April 23, 2019
Next time an F16 heads towards the Indian border… #SunnyDeol
#Phase3 #VotingRound3 pic.twitter.com/13tizdbpOy
— chokidaar Mahendra hindu (@Mahendr47484381) April 23, 2019
Careful Gaddars!! @iamsunnydeol#SunnyDeol #SunnydeolBjp #BJP4India pic.twitter.com/1zHHzjWhS4
— Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) April 23, 2019
#SunnyDeol #AayegaToModiHi #LokSabhaElections2019 #BharatBoleNaMoNaMo now tiger will roar in parliament…
✋ vs 2.5 kg ✋ pic.twitter.com/d73vOo496U
— कालीन भैया मिर्जापुर वाले (@adiwalromesh) April 23, 2019
After Sunny Deol joined BJP.#SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/x1sWVPAHkP
— ChowkidarAjay (@ajaysapra) April 23, 2019
Sunny deol conducting next surgical strike……#SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/Xro9I0vUwJ
— Pooja 🇮🇳4K (@Siddh_36) April 23, 2019
* #SunnyDeol joining BJP *
( Be scared Pakistan, be very scared 😭😂 ) pic.twitter.com/0cdB03a0TX
— Meadow (@_Meadow__) April 23, 2019
Aren’t these really hilarious?
Do you support Sunny Deol’s idea of contesting elections? Do you think if he wins, it will be beneficial for society?
