Kesari Box Office: The Akshay Kumar starrer has crossed the 150 crore mark at the box office but is it a hit? It released on 21st March and since then has been attracting the audience. The numbers are lowered now but the film still is a choice of few moviegoers.

There were many speculations about the budget of the film giving its grand canvas. But it seems, the makers had strict control over it to ensure worthy returns. The budget of the film including print & advertising is 75 crores, and it has earned a total collections of 153 crores*. This marks the 100%+ return on investment for the film.

Going by our traditional formula, the return on investment for the film is 78 crores. With this, the return on investment percentage will be 104%.

The movie, backed by Dharma Productions, depicts the bravery of 21 Sikhs of the 36th Sikh Regiment (now the 4th Battalion of Sikh Regiment) of British India defending an Army post against more than 10,000 Afghan and Orakzai tribesmen. The movie, directed by Anurag Singh, is doing well globally as well.

Distributed by Zee Studios International, the film has released in over 60 countries and in over 625 screens. On the film’s business, Vibha Chopra, Head – Zee Studios International (Film Marketing, Distribution, and Acquisition), said: “There is an incredibly large audience across the world that appreciates a visually stunning cinema combined with a powerful narrative and we have received an overwhelming response globally.”

