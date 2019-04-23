Shah Rukh Khan Wants To Travel In Trains & Cars Like Normal People; Takes A Funny Dig At Himself!

Shah Rukh Khan’s 1994 release Anjaam completed 25 years on April 22. To share his happiness and celebrate the moment, a fan of SRK shared a song clip from the film in which the superstar can be seen climbing on the taxi and lip-syncing to the song. The fan wrote-

“I will never stop being amazed at how SRK pulled this stunt off in which he comes out of the trunk of a taxi and climbs around it as he dances on its roof and bonnet…all while lip syncing too. He makes it look so easy when it’s quite dangerous in reality. #25YearsOfAnjaam”

I will never stop being amazed at how SRK pulled this stunt off in which he comes out of the trunk of a taxi and climbs around it as he dances on its roof and bonnet…all while lip syncing too. He makes it look so easy when it's quite dangerous in reality. #25YearsOfAnjaam pic.twitter.com/t6gdJYjvGh — Raees…Dil Se (@SheronKaZamaana) April 22, 2019

The most interesting part of the story is that SRK replied to him. In his own witty way, SRK quoted the fan’s tweet and took a dig on himself. He also suggested fans to note try this at home or anywhere. Here’s what he wrote-

“Oh dear!! Why can’t I just travel in cars & trains like normal ppl do! Please don’t try this at home or anywhere,” he said.

Oh dear!! Why can’t I just travel in cars & trains like normal ppl do! Please don’t try this at home or anywhere. https://t.co/I9nUDCysAr — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 23, 2019

On the work front Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero which proved to be a failure at Box Office. The superstar was reported to be doing Saare Jahaan Se Acha and Don 3 but recently he admitted that he has no exciting project right now.

SRK also visited China recently as his film Zero was selected for the closing of Beijing International Film Festival. Reportedly, an edited version of the film was shown there and it was well received by the audience.,

