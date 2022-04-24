If there’s one movie that is still ruling the box office around the world even after the tenth day of its release is KGF: Chapter 2. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film stars our very own Yash aka Rocky Bhai, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. The film has crossed over the 280 crores mark at the global box office and the early estimates for the same for the 10th day for Hindi are expected to be around Rs 15-17 crores. Isn’t that mind-boggling? Whoa.

This year is undoubtedly going great for the South Indian film industry with such huge PAN India releases. A while ago, SS Rajamouli’s RRR was shattering records and now actor Yash is weaving his magic across the globe on the silver screen. Now, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey which has received enormous love from critics is failing to perform at the box office. The first-day collection of the film is around Rs 3.75 crores which is way less than what the trade experts expected.

Now, as for KGF: Chapter 2, the Yash starrer is still making and breaking records at the box office. The expected early estimates for the 10th day of the film have come around Rs 15-17 crores which in terms of numbers is huge.

Not just regional cinemas like Kannada, Telugu and Tamil, KGF: Chapter 2 is performing massively even in Hindi. In just two weeks of its release, the film has become a blockbuster and fans are still not over Yash mania and rewatching it in theatres.

As for Prashanth Neel, the director’s next is with Prabhas titled ‘Salaar’ and the expectations from the film are huge. Fans are desperately waiting for this collaboration and let’s see if this would be another blockbuster for Neel.

Meanwhile, have you seen KGF: Chapter 2 yet? You might not like violence but Rocky Bhai does. Haha! Go watch it now.

