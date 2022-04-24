Jersey Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): Yesterday, we told you that Shahid Kapoor’s starrer opened to unexpectedly low numbers that left one and all in shock. Jersey, which is the official Hindi remake of a Telugu film with the same name also stars Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur, Ronit Kamra, and Geetika Mehandru in the pivotal roles. Shahid starrer is also helmed by the same director, Gowtam Tinnanuri, as the Telugu one.

Due to its continuous delays, due to the pandemic, Jersey finally hits the screens, this Friday, i.e., April 22. Read on to know how much it has now reportedly managed to earn on Day 2.

As per early trends flowing in, Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey made a total collection of 5-6 crores* on the 2nd day of its release at the box office. Yes! The latest collections seem to be slightly better than yesterday. Jersey made earning of 4 crores on its very first day, which was very low for a film like Jersey that was widely promoted. With the film’s latest earnings, its total collection now stands at 9-10 crores*.

Ever since Jersey was released on big screens, it’s been receiving rave reviews from fans, critics and social media users. The film is getting mixed responses but positive word-of-mouth.

Meanwhile, KoiMoi also reviewed Jersey and rated it 3.5 stars. An excerpt from the review read, “Using the already tried and tested formula (also by a Shahid Kapoor film), Jersey retains the original director of its predecessor in the Telugu version. Just like Sandeep Reddy Vanga in Kabir Singh, Jersey’s OG director Gowtam Tinnanuri steers the ship of the Hindi version as well. This is how a movie/subject should be adapted, by asking the same mastermind to do the trick once again but with different material. Thankfully, I jumped into this sea full of surprises without watching Nani’s version, and that helped to delve into Arjun’s chaotic life establishing a better connection.”

Seeing it getting a little better, our eyes are on the Sunday collection now!

