From the past few weeks we are witnessing netizens calling for a boycott of upcoming films every now and then. It got triggered a few weeks before the release of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan netizens took to social media by storm when they called for a boycott of the film. It all happened when old controversies of both the actor re-surfaced on the web. #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha and #BoycottRakshaBandhan were amongst the top trends on Twitter so much so that it seemingly affected their businesses.

Aamir Khan starrer and Akshay Kumar-led who clashed at the box office on August 11, emerged as box office duds.

During the promotional spree, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar reacted to the boycott trend by requesting fans to not boycott their films and watch it in theatres. But much before boycotting films was a thing, Shah Rukh Khan had once commented on the same and said it won’t affect him. During his earlier interview with Komal Nahta on Bollywood Business, SRK had stated that the amount of love he receives in India proves that the boycott culture will never affect him.

Shah Rukh Khan is heard saying, “Actually, sometimes it is good…agar picture utni na chale jitna aap samjhte the, toh ek excuse mil jata hai…yeh excuse hai…social boycott hua tha isliye nahi chali…(Sometimes, when a film doesn’t work, it’s a good excuse to give that the film didn’t work because of the social boycott)…but dil behlane ko ghalib khayal accha hai ki picture achi thi woh social boycott hua.”

When Shah Rukh Khan was asked if there’ no fear, he’s heard saying, “To be honest, aisa badbol nahi bol raha par hawa se thodi na hilne wala hoon main.” He further states, “With due respect, kisiko hoga issue, kuch ek commet tha, kuch kisine bana diya, woh log bade khush honge…aur agar khush hai toh woh bhi khush ho…humari wajah se hi khush ho…”

“But ess desh mein, Bharat mein, jitna pyaar mujhe kiya jaata hai, main yeh danke ki chot par bol sakta hoon, bahut kam logon ko kiya gaya hai. Aur woh pyaar ek baat se yah do cheezo se…sahi galat log samjhte hai…I don’t think that has affected me or my film or will ever affect me or my film,” said Shah Rukh Khan.

On the other hand, netizens called for a boycott of his upcoming film Pathaan that marks the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan after many years.

