Clashing two big-budgeted movies or two popular celebs’ films at the box office is nothing new. But both of the movies are helmed by the same director? This is something unusual to hear. Shankar is currently busy working on two massive projects – Ram Charan’s untitled RC15 and the other is the sequel of the hugely popular drama Indian starring Kamal Haasan. Even though Indian 2 started its production way before RC15, because of some hurdles and problems, the makers of the film couldn’t roll it out on the floors.

It started with an accident on set resulting in the death of some crew members and legal trouble for Shankar and Haasan. Later Kamal got busy shooting for Vikram, and there were reports that Indian 2 might get shelved for good. However, recently Kamal had confirmed that the movie is definitely happening and now the reports are suggesting there might be a clash between that and Ram’s RC15. Scroll below!

Shankar is working on both projects now simultaneously and Dil Raju, who is producing both films, has revealed that he wanted to release them this year. But because of the delays, reports stated in News18 suggest that the makers are now aiming for Sankranti release next year for both movies, which might result in a box office clash.

Audiences have been waiting for both films. On one hand, the legendary actor Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 already has a separate fanbase and popularity for its prequel movie Indian, and on the other, Ram Charan became a sensational actor after his massively appreciated performance in RRR which is why RC15 has also created quite a buzz.

Reports also have it that Rs 15 crore was spent on a song for RC15 and that an 80-sec long dance sequence of Ram Charan is going to be the main highlight of the movie. As per reports, Kiara Advani is going to play the lead female role.

What are your thoughts about it? Will the makers be okay with a clash between Ram Charan and Kamal Haasan?

