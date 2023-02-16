As his ‘RRR’ continues to amass global recognition and is set for the Oscars race, Telugu star Ram Charan left everyone impressed on the sets of his tentatively titled film ‘RC15’ with his dancing skills. What’s surprising is that the actor managed to impress the director of the film, Shankar Shanmugham.

Shankar, who has helmed films such as ‘Indian’, ‘Robot’, ‘Nayak’ and several others, is not known to be easily pleased, a fact that music composer A.R. Rahman can vouch for, given how the director kept on asking more and better from him for ‘2.0’.

‘RC 15’ shoot was happening in Kurnool recently where people thronged to get a glimpse of the actor. Ram Charan pulled off an 80-second-long dance step in a single take leaving everyone awestruck.

Ram Charan, who is known for his brilliant dance moves, his ‘Naatu Naatu’ song, in which he can be seen shaking a leg with his co-star Jr NTR, has become a global phenomenon bagging the Golden Globe for Best Original Song and also Critics’ Choice Award for Best Song.

Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film, which also stars Kiara Advani, was announced in February 2021 and began its production in October 2021.

The film reportedly stars Ram Charan in a dual role. The filming took place in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Punjab.

