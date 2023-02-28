Sanjay Dutt is one of the most versatile and talented actors in Bollywood who is redefining his career graph once again in his second innings of work life. Be it playing Khalnayak or KGF 2’s Adheera or Munnabhai in Munnabhai MBBS – Dutt has always carved a niche for himself. He worked as a villain in some major projects, which became popular nationwide. After Dutt entered the South film industry, he received quite a lot of offers from there. Now, reports are rife that he is supposed to join hands with Prabhas for a movie. Scroll below to get the scoop.

Prabhas is one of the biggest names in the South industry. After Baahubali’s massive hit, he became sensational overnight. However, since then, he hasn’t given much of a blockbuster, but if media reports are to be believed his next venture with Sanjay might be big.

According to a report in DNA, as mentioned by some close sources to the development, Sanjay Dutt is all set to work with Prabhas in an untitled film helmed by Maruthi. Even though the official announcement is yet to come, as per word of mouth, the film went on to floors in October 2022. The source further mentioned that three schedules of the project have already been wrapped and apart from Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt, the movie will also feature Malavika Mohanan as the female lead.

It is also reported that Sanjay Dutt is going to play the hero’s grandfather’s role and that Dutt and Prabhas will go ahead with their scenes in the later half of March. The makers of the movie wanted to keep the project under wraps. However, a picture where Prabhas and Maruthi are having a chat went viral on social media platforms and it spurred the speculations making it a hot topic of discussion.

For the unversed, Sanjay Dutt has a line up of projects, including Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo. On the other hand, Prabhas will be next seen in Project K, along with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

What are your expectations from Sanjay Dutt and Prabhas’ film? Let us know!

